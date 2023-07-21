Modi Surname Row: SC Posts Rahul Gandhi's Matter For Aug 4 Hearing

The Supreme Court of India (SC) on Friday heard the matter pertaining to the defamation case lodged against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his alleged derogatory remarks on ‘Modi’ surname and posted the matter for a hearing on August 4.
Rahul Gandhi, who has since been disqualified as a Member of Lok Sabha, failed to get any relief from the apex court today in connection with the case.
A SC bench comprising of justices BR Gavai and PK Mishra heard the plea filed by Rahul Gandhi and issued a notice to the Gujarat government and others.
The apex court’s notice based on the Congress leaders’ plea challenged the Gujarat High Court’s order where the HC declined to stay his conviction in the criminal defamation case.
A Surat court had sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail over his comments allegedly made against the ‘Modi’ surname, granting him bail to allow him to explore legal alternatives.
The Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi had sought for an urgent hearing in the case and brought the case to the attention of a bench led by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) D Y Chandrachud on July 18.
The Supreme Court also issued a notice to complainant and Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Purnesh Modi on Rahul Gandhi’s plea and sought his response.