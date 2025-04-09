"Modi Was Among the First to Call Netanyahu": Israeli Minister on October 7 Attacks

Israeli Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Abraham Moshe ‘Avi’ Dichter, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swift response following the October 7, 2023, attacks on Israel. Speaking at Rising Bharat Summit 2025 in New Delhi on April 8-9, Dichter highlighted the solidarity displayed by Modi in reaching out to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu immediately after the incident.

"On October 7, 2023, when the horrific attacks from Gaza took place and Israelis were tortured, killed, raped, and kidnapped, one of the first world leaders to call Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu was India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He offered any help Israel needed. That’s true friendship… when it comes on time," Dichter stated.

The Rising Bharat Summit 2025 features over 75 sessions with more than 100 prominent speakers, including Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. The discussions span a range of topics, from geopolitics to India’s growth trajectory.

India-Israel Agricultural Cooperation

Dichter underscored Israel’s diverse climate conditions, calling it a "laboratory for agriculture" that could benefit India. "Israel, despite its small size, has varied climate zones. You can ski in the north, drive through the Jordan Valley by noon, and swim in the Red Sea by evening. This diversity allows us to innovate in agriculture, and we are eager to share our expertise with India," he said. He also mentioned his discussions with Indian Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, focusing on agricultural advancements.

Current Situation in Gaza

Addressing the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Dichter outlined Israel’s three primary objectives: dismantling Hamas’ military infrastructure, overthrowing its regime, and securing the release of hostages. "We have never faced a situation where civilians—women, babies, adults, children, Jews, Muslims, Israelis, and foreigners—were kidnapped from their homes. Of the 255 hostages taken to Gaza, 59 remain, with at least 22 confirmed alive. The war will continue until all objectives are met, with hostage rescue being the top priority," he emphasized.

Regarding a ceasefire, Dichter stated, "Ceasefire is the fire between two fires. We had two agreements for hostage releases and ceasefire in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. Hamas violated both, forcing Israel to resume military operations." He also noted that the recent meeting between Netanyahu and former U.S. President Donald Trump was focused on securing the hostages’ release.

Trump’s Influence and the Future of Gaza

Dichter praised Trump’s past actions, including relocating the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem. He remarked, "Trump means business. When the Houthis didn’t stop, he launched airstrikes. When he warned Iran, they had to choose between discussions or strikes."

Regarding Trump’s proposed Gaza Riviera plan, Dichter explained, "Trump aims to rehabilitate 1.7 million of Gaza’s 2.3 million people, as per UN refugee data. A superpower like the U.S. can achieve this."

The India-Israel-Middle East-Europe Corridor

Dichter discussed Israel’s role in the emerging India-Israel-Middle East-Europe economic corridor. "Israel may be small—half the size of Kerala—but Iran has a vision to control Israel and Saudi Arabia, including Mecca and Medina. While they attempt to build corridors of war, we are working on corridors of peace and business. The good guys will prevail," he asserted.

The Endgame in Gaza

Speaking on Gaza’s future, Dichter noted, "Gaza, with an area of 330 sq km, had just 37,000 residents in 1967 but now houses 2.3 million. People dream of transforming it into Singapore, but first, Hamas must be dismantled. Only then can the world—not just Israel—help solve this issue."

Bharat’s Global Ascent

As India strengthens its global influence, the Rising Bharat Summit 2025 provides a platform for world leaders, policymakers, and innovators to discuss pressing global challenges. Topics like resilient supply chains, sustainable urban development, and technological advancements are central to the conversations, reinforcing India’s path to becoming a self-reliant global powerhouse by 2047.

