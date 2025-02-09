BJP Expands Dominance: 16 States Under Its Rule After Delhi Victory

In a landmark electoral victory, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years, securing a two-thirds majority. The saffron party clinched 48 out of 70 seats, leaving the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) far behind with just 22, as per the Election Commission's website.

Advertisment

The elections, widely seen as a direct battle between the BJP and AAP, signified a major shift in Delhi's political landscape. The BJP's hyper-localised campaign, bolstered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sharp ‘AAP-da’ (disaster) rhetoric, played a crucial role in turning the tide.

For AAP, which previously held a dominant 62-seat majority, the defeat marks a significant setback. Meanwhile, the Congress, once a political powerhouse in Delhi under Sheila Dikshit’s 15-year reign, failed to secure a single seat for the third consecutive election, with most of its candidates losing their deposits.

With Delhi now under its control, the BJP has further strengthened its political footprint across the country, ruling 16 states as of January 2025.

BJP-NDA Ruled States and Union Territories (As of 2025)

States Governed by BJP

Uttar Pradesh Maharashtra Madhya Pradesh Gujarat Rajasthan Odisha Assam Chhattisgarh Haryana Delhi Uttarakhand Tripura Goa Arunachal Pradesh Manipur New Delhi

States Governed by BJP Allies

Andhra Pradesh (TDP) Bihar (JDU) Meghalaya (NPP) Nagaland (NDPP) Sikkim (SKM) Puducherry (AINRC)

Opposition and Regional Strongholds

While BJP has established its dominance, the opposition continues to hold key states.

Congress-led States

Himachal Pradesh Telangana Karnataka

States Where Regional Parties Are in Power

Punjab - Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) West Bengal - All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) Tamil Nadu - Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) – Congress ally Kerala - Left Democratic Front (LDF) Mizoram - Mizo National Front (MNF

Also Read: Prashant Bhushan Slams Kejriwal After AAP’s Defeat: ‘Party Lost Its Way’