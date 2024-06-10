Modi's Third Act: Struggling Aura or Opportunity For Renewal?

Narendra Modi’s political strategy heavily revolves around his personal charisma and promises branded as “Modi’s guarantees.” However, several socio-economic issues like high urban unemployment, politics on religion, and rural income stagnation have overshadowed his once-celebrated economic reforms, indicating that voters are increasingly fatigued with his leadership, which critics describe as autocratic.

Modi’s tenure as Prime Minister has been marked by bold initiatives such as demonetization, the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), and ambitious infrastructure projects. His image has been meticulously cultivated through an extensive media campaign that projects him as a decisive and incorruptible leader, often depicted as a modern-day ascetic dedicated to the nation's progress.

Moreover, his omnipresent image, from Covid-19 vaccine certificates to public spaces featuring Modi “selfie points,” highlightws his cult of personality.

However, the recent electoral results suggest a significant shift in voter sentiment, indicating that Modi’s once magnetic appeal is waning. Several factors contribute to this diminished aura: