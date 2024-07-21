'Moidam' Becomes NE's First Cultural World Heritage Site: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 46th Session of the World Heritage Committee at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi today. This marks the first time India has hosted the World Heritage Committee Meeting. The committee, responsible for managing World Heritage matters and deciding on new sites to be inscribed on the World Heritage list, meets annually.
During the inauguration, PM Modi highlighted the significance of the event coinciding with Guru Purnima, extending best wishes to all citizens. He warmly welcomed dignitaries and guests, including UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay, expressing confidence that the meeting would set new records.
The Prime Minister emphasized India’s efforts to reclaim its heritage, noting that over 350 heritage items have recently been brought back to the country. He also highlighted Assam's Charaideo Moidam, nominated as World Heritage Site.
“This is India’s 43rd World Heritage Site and North East India’s first heritage to get the status of Cultural World Heritage,” PM Modi said, expressing belief that Moidam with its unique cultural significance will become more popular and gain more traction after bagging a place in the list.
PM Modi underscored India's rich heritage and historical significance, referencing iconic sites like the 2000-year-old Iron Pillar, the 8th-century Kedarnath Temple, the Brihadeeswara Temple, and ancient sites such as Dholavira and Lothal. He stressed the importance of preserving heritage, stating that it represents a shared consciousness of humanity, and urged the global community to promote and preserve cultural heritage.
The Prime Minister also highlighted India's commitment to development and heritage, mentioning projects like the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and the Shri Ram Mandir. He emphasized India's role in global welfare, citing the international promotion of Yoga, Ayurveda, and initiatives like the International Solar Alliance and Mission LiFE.
Announcing India’s contribution of 1 million dollars to the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, PM Modi stated that this would aid capacity building, technical assistance, and conservation efforts, particularly in the Global South. Additionally, a certificate program in World Heritage Management will be launched for young professionals in India.
Concluding his address, PM Modi invited foreign guests to explore India’s heritage sites and expressed confidence that their experiences would be memorable. The event was attended by Union Minister for External Affairs Dr. S Jaishankar, Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay, and Chairperson of the World Heritage Committee Shri Vishal Sharma, among others.
This historic session is expected to foster global cooperation in heritage conservation and promote India’s rich cultural and historical legacy on the world stage.