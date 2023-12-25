Momentous GoI-ULFA Accord Set to Seal on December 29 in New Delhi

Anticipation surges as the Government of India (GoI) and the pro-talk faction of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) prepare for a historic signing ceremony slated for December 29 in New Delhi, marking a monumental stride towards lasting peace.
This landmark accord, hailed as the linchpin among Assam's agreements, promises to transcend prior pacts, spotlighting an unparalleled economic stimulus and robust protections for indigenous communities.
Today, the leadership of ULFA, led by Anup Chetia and Arvind Rajkhowa, embarked on pivotal discussions in New Delhi, signaling the conclusive steps toward a definitive resolution. The ULFA delegation arrived in the capital city this afternoon from Guwahati and in a secret location.
Sources intimately engaged in the negotiations affirm that the conclusive draft of the peace agreement, undergoing meticulous scrutiny by the Union Government, stands poised for year-end ratification.
Vital components of this imminent accord encompass far-reaching provisions addressing Assam's economic resurgence, resolution of delimitation concerns, and unwavering fortification of indigenous rights.
Concurrently, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has reiterated unwavering dedication to securing a peace accord with ULFA's pro-talk faction by the month's end or early in the coming year.
Sarma emphatically stressed the imperative need to halt violent activities in Assam, spotlighting recent alleged grenade incidents in upper Assam as impediments to the state's progress. He implored ULFA's factions, including the Paresh Barua-led ULFA-Independent group, to acknowledge the detrimental impact of such actions on regional development.
While displaying openness to dialogues with Paresh Barua, the Assam Chief Minister underscored the formidable challenge of reaching consensus on substantial issues. Despite ongoing intermittent communications, Sarma illuminated the complexities inherent in aligning divergent viewpoints to forge a robust agreement.
However, the anti-talk faction of ULFA, led by Paresh Barua, has recently attempted a resurgence with skirmishes and attempted bombings—a final push, perceived by security forces and intelligence communities, to thwart the impending accord.
Operating out of northern Myanmar with limited support, Barua's dissent has resonated through Assam's media channels, yet the tide seems set for a historic reconciliation as the region braces for a new chapter of peace and prosperity.