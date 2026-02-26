Money Laundering Case: Anil Ambani Faces Fresh ED Interrogation

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi on Thursday (February 26, 2026) for a second round of questioning in connection with a massive bank fraud-linked money laundering case. The 66-year-old businessman reached the central Delhi office of the federal agency around 10:30 am, where officials began recording his statement.

The questioning is being conducted under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). This is not the first time Ambani has faced the agency in the case. He was earlier questioned in August 2025 as part of the ongoing investigation.

The case centres around alleged bank loan fraud amounting to over Rs 40,000 crore involving his group company, Reliance Communications (RCOM). Investigators are examining whether loans taken by the company were diverted and misused. The ED suspects that funds may have been routed through multiple firms before being sent overseas.

According to officials, the agency is looking closely at the purchase of high-value properties, including a luxury property in New York worth Rs 4,865 crore. Investigators are probing the source of funds used for the purchase and whether company loans were used for acquiring overseas assets.

The ED has already taken significant action in the case. On Wednesday (February 25, 2026), the agency attached Ambani’s Mumbai residence, ‘Abode’, valued at Rs 3,716 crore, under anti-money laundering laws. Earlier, it had also attached assets worth around Rs 12,000 crore as part of the investigation. Among them is a luxury apartment in Bandra, Mumbai, estimated to be worth approximately Rs 3,765 crore.

The investigation also names his wife, Tina Ambani, in connection with the alleged misuse of funds. Officials claim that loans were cycled through various companies and used to acquire premium properties. However, in earlier rounds of questioning, Tina Ambani did not appear before the agency.

Sources said the ED has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine multiple cases involving the Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG). The SIT was constituted following recent directions from the Supreme Court. The agency has informed the apex court that it has registered three separate money laundering cases against companies under the group to investigate allegations of loan fraud and financial irregularities.

The investigation is also being carried out under foreign exchange regulations and banking laws to determine whether funds were illegally transferred abroad. Officials are examining financial records, transaction trails, and property documents to establish the money trail.

