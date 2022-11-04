National

Morbi Bridge Collapse: Search and Rescue Ops End

State Commissioner of Relief Harshad Patel said that no more victims were reported missing so the rescue operation was called off.
Search and Rescue Ops End | photo credit: ANI
Pratidin Bureau

The search and rescue operation was called off on Thursday night, five days after a 143-year-old suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchu river claiming at least 135 lives, said the official.

"The ongoing search and rescue operation has been completed. Due to no missing persons left, the search operation has been completed after discussing with all investigating agencies," said the Commissioner of Relief.

At least 135 people were killed and over 100 injured after a cable suspension bridge in Morbi town collapsed on Sunday, plunging people into the Machchhu river.

Indian Coast Guard, Indian Navy and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with local administration and other agencies carried out search and rescue operations at the spot of the Morbi bridge collapse.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Morbi in Gujarat.

(with inputs from ANI)

