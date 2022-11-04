Morbi Bridge Collapse: Search and Rescue Ops End

The search and rescue operation was called off on Thursday night, five days after a 143-year-old suspension bridge collapsed into the Machchu river claiming at least 135 lives, said the official.

State Commissioner of Relief Harshad Patel said that no more victims were reported missing so the rescue operation was called off.

"The ongoing search and rescue operation has been completed. Due to no missing persons left, the search operation has been completed after discussing with all investigating agencies," said the Commissioner of Relief.