More Perks for MPs: Centre Notifies Hike in Salary, Allowances and Pensions

Rs The revision has been made under the provisions of the Salary, Allowances, and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954, and is based on the Cost Inflation Index specified in the Income-tax Act, 1961.

As per the latest revision, MPs' monthly salaries have been increased by 24%, rising from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1,24,000. The daily allowance has been revised to Rs 2,500 per day, while the pension for former MPs has been raised to Rs 31,000 per month. Additionally, the extra pension granted for each year of service beyond five years has been increased from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,500 per month.

With the inclusion of salary, constituency allowance, and office allowance, MPs will now receive a total monthly remuneration of Rs 2,54,000. They are also entitled to a daily allowance during Parliament sessions.

This is the first salary revision since 2018 when MPs’ salaries were set at Rs 1 lakh per month. The late Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had then proposed an automatic salary revision every five years, linked to inflation.

Apart from their salaries, MPs enjoy multiple allowances and privileges. These include:

Constituency Allowance: Rs 70,000 per month

Office Allowance: Rs 60,000 per month

Free Medical Care: Available for MPs and their families

Travel Benefits: 34 domestic flights annually and unlimited first-class train travel for official and personal use

Accommodation: Rent-free housing in prime locations of New Delhi

Communication Benefits: Telephone expenses covered up to Rs 1.5 lakh per year

Utility Benefits: 50,000 units of free electricity and 4 lakh litres of free water annually