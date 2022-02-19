More Than 2 Crore Between 15-18 Years Fully Vaccinated: Union Health Minister

India achieved another milestone in its Covid-19 vaccination campaign by fully inoculating more than two crore adolescents between the age group of 15-18 years against the virus, the Union health minister said.
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to announce the achievement and congratulate the citizens. He wrote, “Young India taking the world's largest vaccination drive to the next level!”
“Over 2 crore adolescents between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against #COVID19," he added.
India started its vaccination campaign for children between the 15-18 years group on January 3 this year.
Notably, India had started its inoculation drive for the adult population from January 16, 2021.
Meanwhile, the country’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage rose to 174.99 crores with more than 32 lakh vaccine doses administered on Friday, data from the health ministry showed.
In addition, more than 1.86 crore precautionary doses for those people under identified categories of beneficiaries, that is, health care workers (HCW), front line workers (FLW) and senior citizens above 60 years of age, have been administered as of yet.