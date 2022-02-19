More Than 2 Crore Between 15-18 Years Fully Vaccinated: Union Health Minister

India achieved another milestone in its Covid-19 vaccination campaign by fully inoculating more than two crore adolescents between the age group of 15-18 years against the virus, the Union health minister said.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to announce the achievement and congratulate the citizens. He wrote, “Young India taking the world's largest vaccination drive to the next level!”

“Over 2 crore adolescents between 15-18 age group are now fully vaccinated against #COVID19," he added.