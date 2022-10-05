Mountaineer Savita Kanswal Dies in Uttarakhand Avalanche

Savita Kanswal, the first Indian woman to successfully climb the Mount Everest and Mount Makalu in a span of just 16 days, lost her life in an avalanche in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi hills on Tuesday.

Kanswal (26) had set a national record by hoisting the tricolour on Everest, the world's highest peak this year.

The climbing trainer had seen penury during her childhood, and had juggled the responsibilities of the house along with her schooling.

Savita, the youngest of four sisters, became a strong support for her aged parents and earned them respect and recognition on many platforms.

According to reports, a total of 10 bodies have been recovered from Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak in Uttarakhand which was hit by an avalanche on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, around 20 are still missing and search operations are underway.

According to a release by the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), 41 people including 34 trainees and 7 mountaineering instructors were hit by the avalanche.