MP Sports Festival Emerging as a Powerful Platform for Rural Talent: Brijmohan Agrawal

The MP Sports Festival is proving to be a strong initiative to identify and promote sports talent from rural regions and bring them onto the national stage.

The objective of this festival is to encourage discipline, team spirit, and confidence among the youth, while providing emerging players from villages a proper platform.

These views were expressed by Member of Parliament Brijmohan Agrawal, who attended the block-level closing ceremony of the MP Sports Festival in Balodabazar on Tuesday as the Chief Guest.

Upon arrival, MP Brijmohan Agrawal and Minister Tank Ram Verma were given a ceremonial salute by Scouts and Guides cadets, followed by a warm welcome. The program began with the lighting of the lamp before the statue of Chhattisgarh Mahtari.

This block-level competition witnessed participation from nearly 1,000 players from 48 Gram Panchayats of Balodabazar, Arjuni, Champa, and Khajuri blocks in various sporting events.

While addressing the enthusiastic players, MP Agrawal said that sports not only build a healthy body but also strengthen discipline, teamwork, and self-confidence.

He emphasised that sports contribute to the holistic development of personality. Citing this, he said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the MP Sports Festival across the country to promote the vision of Fit India – Swasth Bharat.

Through this initiative, hidden talent from rural regions is receiving opportunities and platforms to shine at the state and national levels.

He added, “Gone are the days when sports were considered a waste of time. Today, sports have become a strong career pathway and a means to achieve new heights of success. Playing keeps you fit, focused, and able to shape your own bright future.”

Agrawal informed that after the block-level competitions, more than 10,000 players will take part in district-level events. He also highlighted that players performing well at the state and national levels are being recognised and given government opportunities, which has generated new enthusiasm among the youth.

The MP also said that India is likely to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games and the 2036 Olympics, where traditional sports like Kabaddi may also be included, opening vast opportunities for rural players.

During the event, state cabinet minister Tank Ram Verma said that the sports field teaches us how to deal with every rise and fall in life.

Former players of the district were honoured, and medals and certificates were awarded to the winners.

At the end of the ceremony, MP Agrawal and other guests administered an oath of Nasha Mukti (drug-free living) to all players.

It is noteworthy that under the MP Sports Festival 2025, which began on 21 September in the Raipur Lok Sabha constituency, competitions in nearly 13 sports disciplines — including Kho-Kho, Kabaddi, Volleyball, Wrestling, Weightlifting, Chess, Fugdi, Tug-of-War, Swimming, and Gedi race — are being organised.

Around one lakh players have registered, with nearly 35,000 registrations from Simga, Bhatapara, and Balodabazar blocks alone.

