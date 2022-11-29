Mukroh Firing: NHRC Asks Centre, Assam Govt to Evolve Preventive Measures

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognizance of the firing incident in Meghalaya’s Mukroh village which occurred on November 22.

The NHRC has asked the Union Home Secretary and the Chief Secretary, Government of Assam to suggest measures to prevent such incidents in areas of border disputes between neighbouring states.

In this regard, they have been asked to examine and suggest measures to prevent such types of incidents, particularly in areas in which there are border disputes, to occur in the future. The NHRC has allotted two weeks time for the response.

Following the firing incident, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had sought the intervention of the NHRC into the incident.

The Commission has observed that it seems this incident has taken place due to the border dispute between Assam and Meghalaya, which is a larger issue, pending for long.

Prima-facie, it appears that had this dispute been settled, such type of incident would have been averted. Whatsoever may be the dispute between the States, police has to use restrain in such situations.

Allegedly, the incident ensued chasing of a truck carrying timber by the Assam Police and Assam Forest Guards. The truck was detained in Mukroh village by the forces. The villagers of Mukroh became agitated upon the entry of the Assam Police in their village. They surrounded the Assam Police and Assam Forest Guards consequent upon this firing took place.

At least six people, including an Assam forest guard lost their lives in the firing incident.