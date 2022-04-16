Mumbai: 3 Coaches of Puducherry Express Derail near Matunga

Three coaches of the Dadar-Puducherry Chalukya Express derailed near Matunga station in Mumbai on Friday after a minor collision with Mumbai CSMT Gadag Express.

Right after the accident, relief trains had been sent to the site. The cause of the incident will however come to light after a probe is conducted.

Quaiser Khalid, Railway Commissioner of Police visited the site and said that all the passengers are evacuated and they are safe.

The Central Railway also issued a helpline contact number in view of the Dadar-Puducherry Express train derailment near Dadar.

Meanwhile, Dadar-Puducherry Express and CSMT-Gadag Express have been cancelled.

The Central Railways further informed that the suburban trains on Saturday will work as per the holiday schedule on the mainline only.

However, no injuries have been reported in the incident.