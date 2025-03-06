Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: ‘Make in India’ Steel Bridge Nears Finish

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project, India’s first bullet train corridor, is making significant strides with the near completion of a crucial 200-meter-long ‘Make in India’ steel bridge in Gujarat. This development marks a major milestone in the country's efforts to boost indigenous infrastructure and engineering capabilities.

The ‘Make in India’ steel bridge, located near Nadiad in Gujarat, spans National Highway 48, a vital road linking Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai. The bridge's construction represents India's growing self-reliance in large-scale infrastructure projects, emphasizing local talent and manufacturing capabilities.

The steel bridge consists of two spans of 100 meters each, with a width of 14.3 meters and a height of 14.6 meters. The structure is assembled using tension control high-strength bolts and has been manufactured at the Salasar workshop in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh.

Steel bridges offer enhanced flexibility during construction and provide the necessary strength for the bullet train corridor to cross existing railway lines and highways.

As part of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project, 28 steel bridges are planned across Gujarat and Maharashtra, with 17 in Gujarat and 11 in Maharashtra. So far, six steel bridges have been completed in Gujarat, reflecting steady progress in the construction phase.

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), which is overseeing the implementation of the bullet train corridor, aims to make the first section in Gujarat operational by 2026.