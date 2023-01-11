Mumbai: Dhirubhai Ambani School Receives Bomb Threat Call

The Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai received a call from an unidentified caller where he threatened to blow up the school.

According to the Mumbai Police, a call was received at 4:30 pm on the landline of the school on Tuesday. The caller claimed to have planted a time bomb at the school and disconnected the call immediately.

A police team was subsequently rushed to the school campus along with a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad. The campus was later declared safe after a search.

Based on the school's complaint, a case has been registered against the unknown caller under sections 505 (1) (B) and 506 of the IPC.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police confirmed that the caller has been identified and assured that he will be arrested soon.

It may be mentioned that, in October last year, a threat call was received at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital during which the unknown caller threatened to blow up the hospital and issued death threats to the Ambani family.