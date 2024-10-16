Mumbai Police Unravel YouTube-Inspired Plot in High-Profile Baba Siddique Murder

In a shocking revelation, the Mumbai Police reported that Gurmail Singh and Dharamraj Kashyap, the prime suspects in the murder of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, learned to shoot by watching YouTube videos.
The police have arrested four individuals in connection with the high-profile murder, while three others are still at large, prompting the formation of multiple teams to track them down. The crime branch has recovered a black bag containing a 7.62 mm firearm linked to the crime.
The police also disclosed that the shooters had conducted surveillance on Baba Siddique's residence and office 25 days prior to the incident, which occurred in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar area. They were provided with Siddique's photograph to confirm his identity. Reports indicate that Singh and Kashyap practiced their shooting skills without a magazine in Mumbai.
The fourth suspect arrested is 23-year-old Harishkumar Balakram, who allegedly provided financial support and coordinated logistics for the murder. Balakram, a scrap dealer from Pune, was reportedly part of the conspiracy, with two of the other accused—Dharmaraj and Shivprasad Gautam—having worked in his scrap shop.
Baba Siddique, 66, was ambushed by three assailants outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he was declared dead shortly after arrival. His burial took place on Sunday.
According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, the planning for Siddique's murder was executed in Pune. They have recorded statements from over 15 witnesses present during the incident. The attackers reportedly claimed affiliation with the Bishnoi gang, whose leader, Lawrence Bishnoi, is currently incarcerated in Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail.
The murder has raised serious concerns about the Bishnoi gang's ability to orchestrate high-profile crimes even from within prison walls.