Mumbai: Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez Uses UPI to Purchase Lord Ganesha Idol

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tuesday made headlines by utilizing India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to purchase a Lord Ganesha idol in Mumbai. Assisted by an Indian representative, Sanchez's transaction marked a cultural exchange during his three-day visit to India.
Sanchez and his wife, Begona Gomez, participated in vibrant Diwali celebrations on Monday, immersing themselves in the festive spirit of India's financial capital. The couple lit diyas, set off colourful pencil crackers, and indulged in delicious Indian sweets, including traditional ladoos, showcasing their appreciation for local customs.
The visit also featured a significant diplomatic engagement as Prime Minister Sanchez and Prime Minister Narendra Modi jointly inaugurated the Tata Advanced System Limited-Airbus facility in Vadodara, dedicated to manufacturing C-295 military aircraft. This facility represents India's first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft, a milestone in the nation’s defence manufacturing journey.
Prime Minister Modi emphasized the facility's role in strengthening India-Spain relations and advancing the 'Make in India, Make for the World' initiative. He expressed optimism that the aircraft produced at this facility would not only serve Indian needs but also be exported internationally.
"The factory for producing C-295 aircraft reflects the new work culture of New India," Modi stated, highlighting the speed and efficiency of India's project execution. He noted that construction of the factory began just two years ago, leading to its readiness for production today.
Modi reiterated the importance of avoiding delays in planning and execution, confident that the aircraft manufactured in Vadodara would soon find a place in global markets. He attributed India's defense manufacturing success to the concrete steps taken by his government over the past decade, transforming the country’s identity from a focus on imports to self-sufficiency in defence production.
"At that time, no one could have imagined that India could achieve such success in defence manufacturing because the country's priority and identity were only imports in those days. But we decided to walk on a new path and set new targets for us. And the results are right before us today," Modi remarked, celebrating the strides made in India's defence sector.
As Prime Minister Sanchez wraps up his visit and prepares to return to Spain, his engagement with Indian culture and business underscores the growing ties between the two nations.