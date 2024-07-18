Mumbai Travel Influencer Falls to Death While Filming Video at Kumbhe Waterfall

Mumbai-based travel influencer Aanvi Kamdar, known for her vibrant Instagram presence as @theglocaljournal, tragically lost her life after a fatal fall near Mangaon's Kumbhe waterfall in Maharashtra's Raigad district.
The incident occurred during a monsoon outing with seven friends on Tuesday morning.
Kamdar, 27, renowned for sharing travel experiences and luxury discoveries with her 2,57,000 followers, slipped into a deep crevice while recording a video of the picturesque surroundings. Despite immediate efforts by her friends and local rescuers, she succumbed to her injuries at Mangaon Taluka Government Hospital where she was rushed for treatment.
A chartered accountant by profession with prior experience at Deloitte, Kamdar's final Instagram post, just days before the tragic accident, offered travel tips for the upcoming long weekend.
Following the news of her untimely demise, social media platforms overflowed with condolences, celebrating her kindness and the positivity she brought to her followers' lives. Many mourners urged respectful remembrance, discouraging speculation and misinformation surrounding the incident.
Kamdar's sudden passing has left her community of followers deeply saddened, remembering her warm-hearted nature and infectious smile that captivated many.