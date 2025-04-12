Murshidabad Clashes Leave Three Dead, High Court Steps In for Central Force Deployment

The Calcutta High Court has ordered the deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) in Murshidabad following deadly clashes over the Waqf (Amendment) Act that have claimed three lives in Samserganj. The court’s decision came after urgent hearings on a petition filed by Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, seeking central intervention.

A special bench, comprising Justices Soumen Sen and Raja Basu Chowdhury, issued the order, stressing the need to ensure citizens' security and restore peace in the region. The court directed both the state and central governments to submit detailed reports on the situation, with the next hearing scheduled for April 17.

In connection with the violence, West Bengal Police arrested over 110 individuals, many of whom were taken into custody in Murshidabad. Protests had erupted across multiple districts, including Malda, South 24 Parganas, and Hooghly, resulting in arson, stone-pelting, and road blockages. Police conducted raids, making 70 arrests in Suti and 41 in Samserganj.

Despite these arrests, the situation remained tense but relatively calm by Saturday morning, with no fresh incidents reported. Prohibitory orders have been enforced in Murshidabad, and internet services were suspended to curb the spread of rumors. Authorities have been maintaining heavy patrolling in Suti and Samserganj, with strict restrictions on gatherings.

A teenage boy, reportedly injured during police firing in Suti, was hospitalized in Kolkata. This incident has led to sharp criticism from the BJP, with leader Suvendu Adhikari accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of failing to control the situation. Adhikari referred to the unrest as a “premeditated act of violence” orchestrated by "Jihadist forces" intending to spread chaos and intimidation. He also condemned the destruction of public property and the threats faced by government officials during the violence.

The situation in Murshidabad has prompted further political commentary, with Mamata Banerjee clarifying that her government would not implement the Waqf Act in the state. She emphasized that the law, passed by the central government, was the source of the unrest, and the Centre should be held accountable.

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar also criticized the state's handling of the situation, accusing the state administration of appeasement and inaction.

