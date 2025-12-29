MUSA Protests at Jantar Mantar, Demands Halt to Evictions Without Rehabilitation

The Muslim Students’ Association (MUSA) held a protest at Jantar Mantar on Monday, alleging harassment of Indian citizens in the name of eviction and accusing the government of targeting poor and marginalised Muslim communities for political purposes.

Advertisment

During the protest, MUSA leaders claimed that eviction drives have been “politicised” ahead of upcoming elections, with economically weaker Muslim communities being selectively displaced under the pretext of removing illegal settlers.

They demanded an immediate halt to such actions and called for an end to labelling Indian citizens as “Bangladeshis.”

The association emphasised that they are not opposed to eviction in principle but insisted that no genuine Indian citizen should be evicted without proper alternative rehabilitation. “Evictions without resettlement amount to injustice and anti-people governance,” MUSA stated.

The protest also raised long-standing issues including the pending cases of ‘D-voters,’ urging the government to conduct village-level Lok Adalats to resolve citizenship-related disputes swiftly. MUSA further demanded that landless families facing eviction be provided land pattas before any eviction is carried out.

MUSA leaders also questioned the transparency of eviction data, calling for detailed public records on forest lands in Assam, the number of Muslims residing in such areas, and the populations of other communities.

In addition, the association demanded strict action in the murder case of Zubeen Garg, requesting that the accused be tried in a fast-track court and awarded capital punishment.

The protest concluded with MUSA submitting a memorandum to the President of India and the Prime Minister, seeking intervention to protect the rights of landless citizens and prevent further evictions without due process and rehabilitation.

The organisation warned that it will continue its protests in Delhi until their demands are addressed.

Also Read: AAMSU Holds Protest At Jantar Mantar Against Assam’s Eviction Drive