MV Ganga Vilas Is Not Stuck: Union Shipping Minister

Union minister for ports, shipping and waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal took to Twitter on Monday to clarify that the world’s longest river cruise, MV Ganga Vilas did not get stuck in Bihar.

Terming all reports on the incident as fake news, the Union minister said that they were being spread with malicious intent.

It may be noted that earlier today, several reports emerged claiming that the vessel had been stuck just three days into its journey after being flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 13.

Sonowal tweeted, “There is Fake News being spread regarding #GangaVilas with malicious intent by the usual suspects.”