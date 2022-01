A large amount of Myanmar currency notes (Kyat) amounting to Rs 1 crore has been seized in Mizoram’s Siaha district.

As per reports, troopers of Assam Riflesrecoverd the Kyat notes based on specific information in Khaikhy village.

One person has been detained in connection to it.

The currency notes and the accused were later handed over to the state excise and narcotics department for further legal proceedings.

It may be noted that 1 Myanmar Kyat is equivalent to 0.042 Indian Rupees.