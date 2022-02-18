N Biren Singh To Continue As Manipur CM, BJP Hints Ahead Of Polls

The Bharatiya Jananta Party (BJP) on Thursday said that it had decided on the chief ministerial candidate of Manipur ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections.

BJP National President J P Nadda hinted towards current Chief Minister N Biren Singh to lead the party MLAs in the state if BJP won and formed government, during a poll rally.

Speculations emerged over a change in leadership as the party was yet to officially declare a candidate, but the BJP for the first time clarified its stance on the leadership, projecting N Biren Singh as the leader if the party were to come to power.

Nadda said, “What was the condition of Manipur five years back and what is it now? That will be the basis of the elections. We are not sending Ibomcha ji as MLA just because he had to become an MLA. We are sending Ibomcha ji, Sushindro ji (BJP candidates) to the assembly because through them N Biren Singh with all the other MLAs will take Manipur further towards development”.

Earlier in the week, senior BJP leader and the party’s Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra had also hinted towards Singh continuing to lead the party in the state. Speaking at the launch of the Chief Minister’s poll campaign, Patra said, “We take a lot of pride to acknowledge that BJP is contesting elections under the able leadership of Biren Singh ji because of the good governance and development that his government has provided.”

Gathered for the campaign launch at Singh’s stronghold Heingang where he has been winning since 2002, Patra pointed to him and said, “There is no doubt in our minds that we will win with a two-thirds majority and form the government under your leadership.”

Meanwile, Nadda also said, “Five years ago, Manipur's situation was marred by blockades and bandhs but under Chief Minister N Biren Singh we have transformed the state from blockades to development of every section of society.”

He also said, “Bandhs and blockades have stopped in Manipur. The agricultural budget in Manipur has been increased two times in five years under the Biren Singh government. We will take Manipur to newer heights in the next five years with your blessings.”

Nadda further released the party’s poll manifesto for Manipur on Thursday with a promise to preserve the rights of the indigenous people, two extra LPG cylinders, and free electric scooters for college going girls.

He said, “The state has undergone a change from instability to stability and from stability to the big leap forward - we will ensure more development in the future."

Notably, voting for the first phase of Manipur polls will take place on February 28, and the second phase is on March 5. The counting of votes will be on March 10.