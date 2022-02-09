Nagaland: Police & Assam Rifles Rescue 1, Arrest 11 Accused Of Abduction

Nagaland Police and Assam Rifles in a joint operation on Tuesday rescued a person from Padumpukhuri area in Dimapur, a police release said.

The police also arrested 11 accused, including nine military wing cadres of NSCN/GPRN of the Akato Chophy faction and seized arms and ammunition apart from their possession.

The arrested have been identified as Isato Aye (36), Niputo Zhimomi (28), Kakugha Zhimomi (30), Kughalu Chishi (42), Vikishe Ayemi (58), Hukato Chophy (49), Avika Chophy (37), Tokato Awomi (32), David Yepthomi (40), Lokho Leriena Mao (34) and Awoto Awomi (18).

Four unknown persons entered the house of the victim and abducted him at around 9.30 am on February 5.

The victim has been identified as Mon Bahadur Chetri alias Temjen Jamir, a resident of Ahmed Husain Road in Dimapur.

The abductors reportedly demanded a ransom of 1 lakh from the parents for the release of the victim.

Dimapur Police and 5 Assam Rifles conducted a joint operation upon receiving the information at Block 5, Lane 4 of Padumpukhuri. A cordon and search operation was launched by the team upon reaching the residence of Benito Chophy, self-styled deputy kilonser or minister of NSCN (Akato Chophy) group.

The abducted victim was rescued during the operation and two civilians were arrested.

A case was registered in connection with the case at the East police station in Dimapur.

Further, a 0.22 psitol with magazine, 0.32 pistol with magazine, a letterhead of NSCN, mobile phones apart from other items were recovered from the arrested individuals.