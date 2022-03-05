Nagaland to Have Ayush Medical College

Union Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal announced that an Ayush Medical College will be set up at Nagaland soon. He announced this while inaugurating the first-ever Integrated Ayush Hospital in the state at Razha Chedema in Kohima on Friday.

Sonowal emphasized the importance of Ayush and its further development in the state since it is considered a biodiversity hotspot along with other North-Eastern states.

He further stated that the Centre has been emphasizing the growth and promotion of Ayush, as it gives not only strong immunity to our body but also helps us perform better in the workplace.

Speaking about the growth and promotion of Ayush, Sonowal said that it would create revenue as well as employment generation for the educated unemployed youths in the state.

He also said that the state of Nagaland has huge role to play in this sector since the entire Northeastern states are endowed with abundant natural resources, besides being declared as one of the world’s biodiversity hotspots in the world.

He also expressed happiness to be in the midst of the Naga brothers and sisters. He described the Nagas as courageous, determined and hard-working people.

He lauded the state’s greenery and abundant natural resources and urged the people to explore and tap those resources scientifically.

Nagaland health and family welfare minister S Pangnyu Phom thanked the Union minister for his visit to the state. He also urged to explore all the natural resources as the state is rich in flora and fauna which could be used as medicinal plants for different ailments.

