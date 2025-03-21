Nagpur Violence Over Aurangzeb Tomb: Six Booked Under Sedition

Fahim Khan, the Minorities Democratic Party leader, is among six persons who were booked on charges of sedition by Maharashtra Police on Thursday (20th March). But who are the rest 5? Well, their names are not available yet.

These six individuals booked are among the 50 accused against whom the cyber police registered four First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence in Nagpur.

“The cyber crime department has also asked for information from Facebook, X, Instagram and YouTube authorities about 230 profiles on their platforms and sought for them to be blocked briefing. As soon as the department gets the information, the accused will be identified and arrested,” DCP Cyber Crime Lohit Matani was quoted to have said to the media.

Besides the sedition charges, a case has also been filed against persons who allegedly edited videos of the protest against Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The videos allegedly “glorifying violence” were circulated online, according to police.

The second case relates to the video clips that were allegedly made to incite violence between communities and the third is related to several social media posts that further fuelled the clashes, Lohit Matani told media.

The police said that its investigation found that misinformation was initially spread on social media, triggering the violence, followed by more videos that “glorified the violence”, as reported.

“He [Fahim Khan] edited and circulated the video of the protest against Aurangzeb due to which the riots spread. He also glorified violent videos.”—Lalit Matani said.

More than 80 persons including 11 minors have been taken into custody, according to Commissioner of Police Ravinder Kumar Singal.

Nagpur Violence And The Movie Chhaava :

The violence in Nagpur on Monday (18th March) took place after Hindutva groups held a protest in the city demanding Aurangzeb’s tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar to be removed.

The clashes broke out in Nagpur’s Chitnis Park at 7.30 pm. Stones were thrown at the police amid rumours that a cloth with the Islamic declaration of faith, known as the Kalma, had been burnt during an agitation by a Hindutva group in the late afternoon.

Bajrang Dal said that its members had only burnt an effigy of Aurangzeb during the protest.

Laxman Utekar's Chhaava shows Vicky Kaushal as Maratha king Shambhaji Maharaj and Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb. The film captured the Maratha king's battles against the Mughals and his subsequent capture and brutal execution. The film is a hit at the box office.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said in the assembly that Chhaava' brought out the history of Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj which ignited public anger against Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

“Chhaava brought the history of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj before the people and their sentiments were ignited. Also, the public anger against Aurangzeb is coming to the fore. Keeping these things in mind, the law and order system must be maintained and everyone should be patient. If anyone riots, we will take action regardless of caste or religion”---Fadnavis commented.