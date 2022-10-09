Names of Over 1,800 Bru Voters Deleted from Mizoram Electoral Roll

Names of over 1,800 Bru voters have been deleted from Mizoram electoral roll.

This move comes amid the resettlement of displaced Bru people underway in Tripura.

Mizoram joint chief electoral officer David Liansanglura Pachuau said that a total of 1,829 Bru voter names have been removed from the state’s voter list following their enrolment in Tripura electoral roll.

He said the names of 1,736 voters had been deleted based on the corresponding deletion requests received from Tripura, while the rest 93 had been deleted based on scanned forms.

The Brus originally hailed from nine assembly constituencies in Mamit district, Kolasib district and Lunglei district.

Out of the 1,829 Bru voters, 1,614 belonged to the Mamit district, 187 from Kolasib and 28 from Lunglei.

According to the Mizoram election department, as many as 11,759 Bru voters, including 5,751 female voters, who have been allowed to re-settle in Tripura, were enrolled in the Mizoram voter list.