Namo Bharat Achieves 160 km/h, Revolutionizing Delhi-Meerut Travel

India now has a new speed champion on rails. The Namo Bharat train, operating on the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), has officially become the fastest train in the country, reaching a maximum speed of 160 km/h on the 55-km operational stretch.

Previously, semi-high-speed trains like the Gatimaan Express and Vande Bharat held the top spot at 160 km/h on select routes. However, following a June 2024 directive, their speeds were capped at 130 km/h, giving Namo Bharat the distinction of being the fastest operational train in India today.

Corridor Built for Speed

The current operational section covers New Ashok Nagar in East Delhi to Meerut South in Uttar Pradesh, spanning 55 km of the 82.15 km corridor. Once fully commissioned, the corridor will feature 16 stations from Sarai Kale Khan to Modipuram, enabling commuters to travel between Delhi and Meerut in under one hour, even with stops at all intermediate stations.

Thirty six-car trainsets run this route at 15-minute intervals, reaching peak speeds on longer stretches between stations. Designed in Hyderabad and manufactured at Alstom’s Savli factory in Gujarat, the trains boast aerodynamic, modern designs compatible with Automatic Train Protection (ATP), Automatic Train Control (ATC), and Automatic Train Operations (ATO) systems.

“The distance between two stations ranges from five to eight kilometres, and the train achieves its maximum speed on longer intervals,” said officials from the National Capital Regional Transport Corporation Limited (NCRTCL).

Namo Bharat: Not Your Ordinary Train

Namo Bharat stands out from conventional trains and metro services. It does not follow fixed timetables or require seat reservations, catering to passengers travelling longer distances with fewer stops at higher speeds. Since the launch of its first 17-km Priority Section on 21 October 2023, the system has served over 1.5 crore riders, establishing itself as a key regional transport solution.

Seamless Meerut Metro Integration

In a major innovation, the NCRTCL is trialling Meerut Metro services on the same tracks. The 23-km urban transit line will include 13 stations and allow commuters to switch seamlessly between Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro, enhancing both convenience and connectivity.

A New Era in Regional Travel

The Namo Bharat RRTS, a joint venture between the Government of India (50%) and state governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan (12.5% each), marks India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System. Its high-speed capability, sleek design, and integrated urban connectivity set a new benchmark for regional travel, turning the long-awaited dream of traveling from Delhi to Meerut in under an hour into reality.