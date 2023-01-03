PM Modi Inaugurates 108th Indian Science Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 108th Indian Science Congress virtually. The event was hosted by Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU) at its Amravati Road Campus. The theme of the event is 'Science and Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment.' The talks and exhibitions are open to the general public.

Inaugurating the event, PM Modi said, "Science should make India Atmanirbhar. The efforts of Science can bear fruit only when they go from labs to land. With 2023 being declared as the International Year of Millets, India's millets and their use should be further improved with the use of science."

Technical sessions of the Congress have been divided into 14 sections. Parallel sessions will be conducted at different venues in the university. Apart from these sessions, there will be a Women’s Science Congress, a Farmers’ Science Congress, a Children’s Science Congress, a Tribal Meet, and a section on Science and Society.

“The plenary sessions will feature Nobel Laureates, leading Indian and foreign researchers, experts and technocrats from a wide variety of fields, including space, defence, IT and medical research," the ministry said.

A special attraction of the event is a mega expo 'Pride of India.' Prominent developments, major achievements and the significant contributions largely of Indian Science and Technology to society will be showcased in the exhibition, which brings together and displays hundreds of new ideas, innovations, and products covering the entire canvas of the scientific world.