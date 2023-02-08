PM Narendra Modi Seen in Special Blue Jacket in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is likely to reply to the motion of thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha, was on Wednesday seen in parliament in a special blue jacket, which has been recycled from plastic bottles.

The jacket, presented to him by Indian Oil Corporation during India Energy Week in Bengaluru on Monday, is made out of recycled PET bottles.

The Energy Week was aimed to showcase India's rising prowess as an energy transition powerhouse.

More than 10 crore PET bottles will be recycled to make sustainable garments for India Oil employees and Armed Forces.

Recently the government launched National Green Hydrogen Mission with an outlay of ₹ 19,700 crore, which will facilitate transition of economy to low carbon intensity, reduce dependence on fossil fuel imports and make the country adopt technology and market leadership in this sector.

In the Budget, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman provided an outlay of ₹ 35,000 crore to achieve energy transition and net zero objectives and listed green growth among seven priorities of the government.