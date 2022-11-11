PM Modi Flags off Fifth Vande Bharat Express Train in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off first Vande Bharat express train in South India at Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Railway Station in Bengaluru.

This is the fifth Vande Bharat express train to run from Chennai-Mysuru in the country. Besides, PM Modi also flagged Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan Train at KSR railway station in Bengaluru.

According to the press statement issued by PMO, “It will enhance connectivity between the industrial hub of Chennai and the Tech and Startup hub of Bengaluru and the famous tourist city of Mysuru.”

The PMO further stated that the pilgrims will be provided with comfortable stay and guidance for visiting Kashi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj.

Karnataka is the first state to take up this train under the Bharat Gaurav scheme in which the Government of Karnataka and the Ministry of Railways are working together to send pilgrims from Karnataka to Kashi.

Before flagging off ceremony, the Prime Minister paid floral tributes to the statues of saint poet Kanakadasa and Maharshi Valmiki at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

Later, PM Modi also inaugurated Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport. He will also unveil the 108 feet bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, followed by a public function in Bengaluru at around 12:30 pm. At around 3:30 pm, PM Modi will attend the 36th Convocation ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute at Dindigul in Tamil Nadu.

As per PMO, “The Airport has already established a benchmark in sustainability with 100 per cent usage of renewable energy across the campus. Terminal 2 has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design. Based on the sustainability initiatives, Terminal 2 will be the largest terminal in the world to be pre-certified platinum rating by US GBC (green building council) prior to commencing operations. The theme of ‘Naurasa’ unites all the commissioned artworks for Terminal 2. The artworks reflect the heritage and culture of Karnataka as well as the broader Indian ethos.”