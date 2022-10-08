Nashik Bus Tragedy: PM Modi Announces Ex-Gratia for Kin of Deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of each of those who lost their lives in the bus tragedy in Maharashtra’s Nashik on Saturday.

A tweet from the prime minister’s office read, “Anguished by the bus tragedy in Nashik. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones in this mishap. May the injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is providing all possible assistance to those affected.”

“An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each of the deceased due to the bus fire in Nashik. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000,” the PMO further tweeted.