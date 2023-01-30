Nation Pays Homage to Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs' Day

PM Modi took to twitter and said that the sacrifices of the martyrs will keep strengthening the country's resolve to strive for a developed India.

"I bow to Bapu on his Punya Tithi and recall his profound thoughts. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred in the service of our nation. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten and will keep strengthening our resolve to work for a developed India," PM Modi tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to Gandhi and said that he inspired the country to make it Atmanirbhar. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh bowed down to Mahatma Gandhi in tribute and said that the path shown by him for world peace is relevant even today.

BJP national president JP Nadda, in his tribute said that the Mahatma paved the way for peace and welfare of humanity through truth and non-violence.

Meanwhile, as part of Martyrs' Day celebrations, floral wreaths were also laid to Mahatma Gandhi at the Janata Bhawan in Guwahati today. Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Environment and Forest Department, Assam along with other dignitaries laid floral tributes. The armed forces personnel blow bugles sounding the Last Post and a two minute silence in memory of the Indian Martyrs.