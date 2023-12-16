Nation Pays Tribute to 1971 War Heroes on Vijay Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu among other top leaders on Saturday paid tribute to the heroes of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war on the occasion of 'Vijay Diwas'.
A series of commemorative events were held across India on the occasion. At the National War Memorial, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, CDS Gen Anil Chauhan, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande, IAF Vice Chief Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh, and Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar paid their respects to the fallen soldiers.
Taking to platform X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "Today, on Vijay Diwas, we pay heartfelt tributes to all the brave heroes who dutifully served India in 1971, ensuring a decisive victory. Their valour and dedication remain a source of immense pride for the nation. Their sacrifices and unwavering spirit will forever be etched in the people’s hearts and our nation’s history. India salutes their courage and remembers their indomitable spirit."
Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu took to X and wrote, "The nation remembers with gratitude the selfless sacrifice made by our armed forces during the 1971 war. On Vijay Diwas, I pay homage to the bravehearts who displayed unparalleled courage and achieved historic victory."
Further on, Major Gen Gaurav Gautam, GOC TIGER Division, paid respect to the fallen soldiers at the Balidan Stambh in Jammu and Kashmir. Lt Gen RP Kalita, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of Eastern Command, also paid respect to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath at Vijay Smarak at Eastern Command Army HQ, Kolkata, on the occasion of Vijay Diwas.
India marks December 16th each year as Vijay Diwas, a solemn occasion that signifies a crucial chapter in the nation's history, the triumph over Pakistan in the 1971 war, which led to the birth of Bangladesh. This day serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made and the courage displayed by the soldiers who played a pivotal role in this historic event.