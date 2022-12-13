National

Power Ministry to Observe National Energy Conservation Day Tomorrow

The purpose is to showcase the achievements of the nation in energy efficiency and conservation
Power Ministry to Observe National Energy Conservation Day Tomorrow
Power Ministry to Observe National Energy Conservation Day Tomorrow
Pratidin Bureau

The National Energy Conservation Day is celebrated every year on 14th December 2022.  The purpose is to showcase the achievements of the nation in energy efficiency and conservation.

President Droupadi Murmu will be the Chief Guest of the event. Shri R. K. Singh, Union Minister of Power, New & Renewable Energy will address the occasion.

Shri Krishan Pal, Minister of State for Power & Heavy Industries and Shri Alok Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Power will also be present. The President will felicitate the winners of National Energy Conservation Awards, National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards, National Painting Competition Prizes an also launch EV Yatra Portal on the occasion.

The main attractions of the event will be:

  • National Energy Conservation Awards (NECA) 2022

  • National Energy Efficiency Innovation Awards (NEEIA) 2022

  • National painting competition for school children 2022

  • Launch of ‘EV-Yatra portal’ and mobile app

  • Session on emerging new technologies in the area of energy efficiency

National Energy Conservation Award 2022

To raise awareness about energy efficiency and its conservation, the BEE, under the guidance of Ministry of Power, recognizes and encourages endeavours of industrial units, institutions, and establishments in reducing energy consumption by felicitating them with Energy Conservation Awards on the occasion of National Energy Conservation Day, celebrated on 14th December every year.

This year, the applications for NECA 2022 were invited online till 27th October 2022 and total 448 applications have been received.

Also Read
Grand Alliance at National Level Crucial To Defeat BJP In 2024 LS Polls: AIUDF
National Energy Conservation Day
Power Ministry

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com