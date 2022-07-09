National Flag Flies Half-Mast As India Mourns Shinzo Abe’s Assassination

The National Flag at Red Fort, Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament House flew at half-mast on Saturday to observe the day-long mourning as a mark of respect to former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe who was assassinated on Friday (July 8).

Shinzo Abe was shot in Nara city in Western Japan while delivering a campaign speech.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his shock over the tragic demise of Abe and in a tweet said: "As a mark of our deepest respect for former Prime Minister #ShinzoAbe, a one-day national mourning shall be observed on 9 July 2022."

PM Modi wrote, "I am shocked and saddened beyond words at the tragic demise of one of my dearest friends, Shinzo Abe. He was a towering global statesman, an outstanding leader, and a remarkable administrator. He dedicated his life to make Japan and the world a better place."

In a blog post titled "My Friend, Abe San" PM Modi wrote, "In the passing away of Abe, Japan and the world have lost a great visionary. And, I have lost a dear friend."

He referred to him as "San" which means "Dear" and said that he met Abe in 2007.

"I first met Abe San in 2007 and since then, we have had so many memorable interactions. I will cherish each of them. Abe San energised the India-Japan relationship. He ensured that Japan is there side by side as New India accelerates its growth," wrote PM Modi.

After the attack on him, Abe was rushed to hospital and initial media reports citing authorities said that it appeared that the former Japanese PM was shot at in the chest. They described his condition as in "cardiopulmonary arrest" and said he showed no vital signs.

Public broadcaster NHK later reported, citing ruling Liberal Democratic Party sources that Abe, had died. Abe died at 5:03 pm (local time) and had two gunshot wounds in his neck, according to officials from Nara Medical University Hospital.