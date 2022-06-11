National Herald Case: Congress to Hold PCs Across Country on June 12

The Congress will hold press conferences across the country on June 12 in connection with the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) summons issued to party president Sonia Gandhi and her son and senior leader Rahul Gandhi in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

The ED summoned Gandhi to appear before its investigators on June 8 in the case, while her son and former party chief, Rahul Gandhi, is to appear before the agency on June 13.

However, the federal agency issued fresh summons to Sonia Gandhi to appear before it on June 23 after she sought a 3-week time.

According to sources, the Congress president has reached out to the ED as she has yet not tested negative for the virus. She has cited the advice of the doctors to take rest.

Sonia Gandhi had tested positive for Covid-19 on June 2 and was supposed to appear before the ED on June 8.

It may be mentioned that a case was registered recently to probe alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper.

The National Herald is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

The agency recently questioned senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal as part of the investigation.

The National Herald case pertains to the alleged misappropriation of assets of over Rs 2,000 crore in an equity transaction.

In April, the ED questioned former Union minister Pawan Bansal, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in connection with the money laundering probe into the National Herald case, reports stated.