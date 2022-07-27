National Herald Case: ED Asks Sonia Gandhi To Appear Again Today

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has been asked to appear for questioning again on Wednesday, a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) quizzed her for over six hours on her second day in the National Herald newspaper case.

Officials said that the 75-year-old has been asked to appear today in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

After recording her statement, Gandhi had left the office of the central agency in Delhi at around 7 pm yesterday. She reached the ED office on Tuesday morning surrounded by armed security cover.

She was accompanied by both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. While Rahul left to protest, Priyanka stayed back with her at the ED office.

Sonia Gandhi was asked about 30 questions regarding her involvement with the National Herald newspaper and Young Indian Pvt Ltd, which are under the scanner, officials informed.

Her questioning began at around 11 am and went on for nearly 2.5 hours after which a 90-minute lunch break allotted. She was then questioned until 7 pm after that. The team that did the questioning was led by additional director Monika Sharma.

Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli, Gandhi was asked about the functioning and running of the newspaper, the role of its office bearers and her and Rahul Gandhi’s involvement in the running of the National Herald and Young Indian.