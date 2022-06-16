National Herald Case: Rahul Gandhi to Rejoin Probe on June 17

The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to rejoin the probe in connection with the National Herald case on June 17.

The Congress leader had appeared before the ED for the third consecutive day on Wednesday for questioning. He left the ED office after 9 pm.

Rahul Gandhi was questioned in detail about the ownership of Young Indian Private Limited (YIL) by the Gandhi family and its shareholding pattern in Associated Journals Limited (AJL), the company that runs the National Herald newspaper, said sources.

Investigators in the ED, sources said, have also asked Rahul Gandhi to describe the circumstances under which AJL was acquired by YIL in 2010, making it the owner of all assets owned by the National Herald newspaper.

The Congress leader is being questioned under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).