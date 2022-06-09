National Herald Case: Sonia Gandhi Seeks 3-Week Time from ED to Appear for Questioning

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, who recently tested positive for Covid-19 and is undergoing isolation, has sought a 3-week time from the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to appear for questioning in money laundering case in connection with the National Herald case.

Notably, Sonia Gandhi was supposed to be questioned at the ED office in Delhi on Wednesday along with Rahul Gandhi. However, owing to her illness, she skipped the summons issued by the agency.

According to sources, the Congress president has reached out to the ED as she has yet not tested negative for the virus. She has cited the advice of the doctors to take rest.

Sonia Gandhi had tested positive for Covid-19 on June 2 and was supposed to appear before the ED on June 8.

It may be mentioned that a case was registered recently to probe alleged financial irregularities in the party-promoted Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper.

The National Herald is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited.

The agency recently questioned senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Pawan Bansal as part of the investigation.

The National Herald case pertains to the alleged misappropriation of assets of over Rs 2,000 crore in an equity transaction.

In April, the ED questioned former Union minister Pawan Bansal, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge in connection with the money laundering probe into the National Herald case, reports stated.

Accusations of cheating, conspiracy and criminal breach of trust in the acquisition of the Associated Journals Limited (AJL), which ran the Congress mouthpiece, National Herald, by Young Indian Pvt Ltd have been levelled in the case.