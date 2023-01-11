Centre Nods for National Level Multi-State Cooperative Export Society

The union cabinet on Wednesday approved the setting up of a national level Multi-state cooperative export society under the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (MSCS) Act, 2002. Thi was informed by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupendra Yadav.

"Cabinet approved setting up of a national level Multi-state cooperative export society under Multi-State Cooperative Societies (MSCS) Act, 2002. It'll help in achieving the goal of 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi ' through the inclusive growth model of cooperatives," said Union Minister B Yadav during a cabinet briefing.

It is thus imperative for cooperatives to think globally and act locally to leverage their comparative advantage.

Therefore, there is a felt need for a national-level cooperative society to be registered under the Second Schedule of the MSCS Act, 2002 for providing thrust to organic products from the cooperative sector by acting as an umbrella organisation for managing various activities related to the organic sector.

Primary to national level cooperatives societies including primary societies, district, state and national level federations, multi-state cooperative societies and Farmers Producer Organisations (FPOs) can become its Members. All these cooperatives will have their elected representatives on the Board of the society as per its bye-laws.

The cooperative society will manage various activities related to the organic sector by providing certified and authentic organic products. It will help in unlocking the demand and consumption potential of organic products in domestic as well as global markets.

This society will also help cooperatives and ultimately their farmer members in getting benefits of the high price of organic products through aggregation, branding and marketing on large scale by facilitating testing and certification at affordable cost.