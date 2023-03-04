National Safety Day 2023: Theme, Significance, History

National Safety Day is an important day celebrated annually on March 1 to mark the establishment of the National Safety Council by the Ministry of Labour and Employment of the Government of India in 1966. As a non-profit, self-financing body, the National Safety Council aims to promote safety awareness and encourage the adoption of safety measures in various industries.
Although National Safety Day was first observed in 1972, the Council was established earlier, in 1966. In the year 2000, the Council was recognized as a public trust under the Bombay Public Trust Act. In 2021, several leaders and organizations took to Twitter to spread the message of safety on National Safety Day, highlighting the importance of the Adopted Societies Registration Act.
The significance of National Safety Day cannot be overstated, as it serves as a vital reminder of the essentiality of safety and well-being in our daily lives, particularly in the workplace. Its primary objective is to increase awareness about the dangers and risks that come with different occupations and industries, and the actions that can be taken to avert accidents and injuries.
In India, occupational safety is of paramount importance since it safeguards employees from harm, improves productivity, reduces healthcare expenditures, promotes regulatory compliance, and boosts workforce morale. For these benefits to be realized, it is necessary for employers to implement effective safety measures.
This day is also a prompt for all stakeholders—employers, employees, and the government—to recognize their roles in ensuring a secure and healthy workplace. It encourages individuals and organizations alike to take responsibility for their own safety and well-being.
The theme for this year's National Safety Day is "Our Goal - Zero Harm". The theme underscores the importance of safeguarding society as a whole and striving to minimize harm. The objective of the event is to minimize harm as much as possible. Each year, a different theme is selected for National Safety Day.