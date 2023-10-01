National Turmeric Board, And...: What PM Modi Announced On Telangana Tour?

During his address, PM Modi said, "The season of festivals has started. Navratri is about to begin but by passing the Women's Reservation Bill in the Parliament, we established the emotion of worshipping 'Shakti' before it... Today, in Telangana, many projects are launched... I congratulate Telangana for the projects worth Rs. 13,500 crore... Many such road connectivity projects have been launched which will bring huge changes in the lives of people... Through the Nagpur-Vijayawada corridor, the commute to Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra is going to get convenient. Because of this, in these three states trade, tourism and industry would be boosted."