National Turmeric Board, And...: What PM Modi Announced On Telangana Tour?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday fulfiled a long-standing demand of turmeric farmers during his visit to Telangana announcing the formation of a National Turmeric Board.
During his address to a gathering in Mahabubnagar, PM Modi said, "After Covid, awareness about turmeric has increased and global demand has also increased. Today it is important to pay more attention professionally and take an initiative in the value chain of turmeric, from production to export... Looking at the necessity of turmeric farmers and future opportunities, the centre has decided to establish a National Turmeric Board."
India is a major producer, consumer and exporter of turmeric and farmers in Telangana particularly produce turmeric in huge quantities. The districts of Nizamabad, Nirmal and Jagtial are known for their turmeric cultivation. Keeping aside India's domestic needs, the finger and bulb varieties of turmeric are exported abroad.
India already has boards for tea, coffee, spices, jute, and coconut among other products, and turmeric will now join the list. The boards help farmers in marketing their produce, apart from looking after their other needs.
PM Modi, who is on a visit to poll-bound Telangana, today dedicated and laid the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects worth more than Rs 13,500 crore in sectors like road, rail, petroleum and natural gas and higher education.
PM Modi flagged off a train service - Hyderabad (Kacheguda) - Raipur - Hyderabad (Kacheguda) - from the Krishna station through video conferencing. The train service will connect Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, and Narayanpet districts in Telanagana with Raichur district in Karnataka and will provide first-time rail connectivity to several new areas in backward district of Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet. The train service is expected to benefit students, daily commuters, labourers and the local handloom industry in the region.
He laid the foundation stone of key road projects that are part of Nagpur - Vijaywada Economic Corridor. The projects include 108 kilometers long 'four lane access controlled Greenfield highway from Warangal to Khammam section of NH-163G' and 90 kilometers long 'four-lane access-controlled greenfield highway from Khammam to Vijaywada section of NH-163G. These projects will be completed at a total cost of Rs 6,400 crore.
The travel distance between Warangal and Khammam is expected to be reduced by about 14 kilometers; and between Khammam and Vijaywada by about 27 kilometers.
During his address, PM Modi said, "The season of festivals has started. Navratri is about to begin but by passing the Women's Reservation Bill in the Parliament, we established the emotion of worshipping 'Shakti' before it... Today, in Telangana, many projects are launched... I congratulate Telangana for the projects worth Rs. 13,500 crore... Many such road connectivity projects have been launched which will bring huge changes in the lives of people... Through the Nagpur-Vijayawada corridor, the commute to Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra is going to get convenient. Because of this, in these three states trade, tourism and industry would be boosted."
PM Modi also dedicated to the nation a road project - ‘four laning of 59 km long Suryapet to Khammam section of NH-365BB’. Built at a cost of about Rs 2,460 crore, the project is a part of Hyderabad – Visakhapatnam Corridor and is developed under Bharatmala Pariyojana. It will also provide better connectivity to Khammam district and coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh.
During the visit, Prime Minister also dedicated ‘37 km of Jaklair – Krishna New Railway Line’. Built at a cost of more than Rs 500 crore, the new rail line section brings areas of the backward district of Narayanpet for the first time onto the Railway Map.
Also, foundation stone and dedication to the nation of important oil and gas pipeline projects were done during the programme. Prime Minister dedicated to nation ‘Hassan-Cherlapalli LPG Pipeline Project’. Built at a cost of about Rs 2170 crore, the LPG pipeline, from Hassan in Karnataka to Cherlapalli (suburb of Hyderabad), provides a safe, cost-efficient, and eco-friendly mode of LPG transportation and distribution in the region.
The foundation stone of ‘Multi- Product Petroleum Pipeline of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) from Krishnapatnam to Hyderabad (Malkapur)’ was laid. The 425 kilometre pipeline will be built at a cost of Rs 1,940 crore. The pipeline will provide safe, faster, efficient and environment friendly mode of petroleum products in the region.
The Prime Minister also inaugurated ‘five new buildings of University of Hyderabad’ i.e, School of Economics; School of Mathematics & Statistics; School of Management Studies; Lecture Hall Complex – III; and Sarojini Naidu School of Arts and Communication (Annexe). The upgradation of infrastructure at University of Hyderabad is a step towards providing improved facilities and amenities to the students and faculty.