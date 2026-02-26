NCERT Withdraws Class 8 Textbook Over Judiciary Chapter

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has withdrawn the distribution of its newly released Class 8 Social Science textbook after identifying “inappropriate textual material and error of judgment” in a chapter on the judiciary.

The textbook, titled “Exploring Society: India and Beyond, Vol II,” was released on February 24, 2026. However, issues were found in Chapter 4, “The Role of Judiciary in our Society” (pages 125–142), prompting an immediate review and halt in circulation.

NCERT said the error was unintentional and issued a formal apology.

Immediate Halt In Distribution

The Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education also flagged the issue and directed that the book’s distribution be kept on strict hold until further orders. NCERT confirmed that it has complied with the directive.

In its statement, the council emphasised that it holds the judiciary in the highest esteem, describing it as the guardian of the Constitution and the protector of Fundamental Rights.

“The aforesaid error is purely unintentional, and NCERT regrets the inclusion of inappropriate material in the said chapter,” the statement said.

Chapter To Be Rewritten

NCERT reiterated that the purpose of its revised textbooks is to strengthen constitutional literacy, promote respect for institutions, and foster informed democratic participation among students. It clarified that there was no intention to question or undermine the authority of any constitutional body.

As part of its review process, the council said the chapter will be rewritten in consultation with appropriate authorities. The corrected version will be made available to Class 8 students from the commencement of the 2026–27 academic session. NCERT once again apologised for the lapse, reaffirming its commitment to institutional sanctity and accuracy in academic content.