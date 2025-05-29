NCERT Launches 7 Thematic Modules to Enrich School Learning For Classes 1 to 12

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has launched seven newly designed learning modules for students from Class 1 to 12, aiming to enhance engagement and understanding through interactive content. These modules cover diverse themes including digital technology, mental health, democracy, cleanliness, the environment, sports, and India's cultural heritage.

According to NCERT, the initiative is intended to make classroom learning more effective and relatable. The modules integrate storytelling, case studies, quizzes, and hands-on activities to encourage critical thinking and participation among students.

Digital India

At the primary level, students will be introduced to the basics of digital payments, including Unified Payment Interface (UPI) applications. For middle and senior levels, the focus expands to government digital platforms such as DigiLocker, Aadhaar, Ayushman Bharat, and the Umang App. A story about a jewellery artisan from Rajasthan illustrates how small businesses benefit from digital initiatives, reinforcing the real-world relevance of digital literacy.

Mental Health Awareness

A dedicated module on mental health shares the story of a student named Rewa, who effectively manages emotional challenges through the use of the National Mental Health Helpline, Tele Manas. The module aims to promote awareness and sensitivity towards mental health among children and adolescents.

Democracy and Electoral Traditions

Students will be informed about the evolution of India’s democracy from its inception to modern electoral institutions. The focus will be on the idea of welfare state in Kautilya’s Arthashastra.

COVID-19 Education Through Science and Interaction

A module on the COVID-19 pandemic educates students using visuals, activities, and scientific models. Younger students learn about symptoms and preventive measures, while senior students engage in more advanced activities such as constructing 3D virus models and interacting with those affected to understand real-life impacts.

Promoting Cleanliness and Public Health

Cleanliness is introduced to younger children through an animated character named “Cleanliness Wizard,” who explains waste segregation and hygiene. High school students explore the link between individual behaviour and broader public health outcomes.

Celebrating Sports and National Achievement

The sports module highlights India’s achievements in the 2023 Asian Games, with inspiring stories of athletes like Neeraj Chopra. It aims to instill a sense of national pride and encourage youth participation in sports.

Cultural Heritage and National Identity

The heritage module introduces students to iconic Indian monuments including the Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi and the Kamakhya Temple in Assam. Through storytelling and multilingual vocabulary exercises, the module fosters appreciation for India’s rich cultural legacy.