NCP Leader Ajit Pawar Joins NDA Govt in Maharashtra, Takes Oath as Deputy CM

National Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government on Sunday.
As per reports, a total of 9 NCP leaders took oath as Maharashtra ministers after Ajit Pawar and other party leaders joined the NDA government.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were present at the Raj Bhavan, where the oath taking ceremony took place.
As per sources, out of the 53 NCP MLAs, 43 supported the Maharashtra government.
It may be mentioned that, nine MLAs reached the Raj Bhawan to meet Governor Ramesh Bais earlier today. The MLAs were upset with NCP chief Sharad Pawar's 'unilateral' decision to share the stage and ally with Rahul Gandhi at the opposition unity meet in Bihar's Patna last month.