NCP President Sharad Pawar Tests COVID-19 Positive

NCP President Sharad Pawar has tested positive for COVID-19, he informed on Monday. He said that there is no cause of concern and he is following the treatment as suggested by his doctor.

Pawar in a tweet said, “I have tested Covid positive but there is no cause for concern. I am following the treatment as suggested by my doctor. I request all those who have been in contact with me in the past few days to get themselves tested and take all necessary precautions.”

Senior Congress leader and Maharashtra Minister Balasaheb Thorat wished him a quick and complete recovery. “Wishing you a quick and complete recovery @PawarSpeaks ji Take care and Get well soon," he tweeted.

News agency ANI on Sunday reported that a total of 875 staff members of Parliament house have tested Covid positive so far. As many as 2,847 COVID-19 tests were conducted till January 20, out of which, 875 parliamentary staff members had tested positive. Of these, a total of 915 tests were done by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, out of which 271 cases found positive against coronavirus infection.