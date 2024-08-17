NCW's Probe Into RG Kar Rape-Murder Points To Glaring Lapses

The National Commission for Women's (NCW) two-member inquiry committee submitted its preliminary findings highlighting lapses in security, infrastructure and investigation after investigating the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College.
In a statement on Friday, the NCW mentioned that sudden renovations are going on at the site where the deceased was allegedly raped and murdered which could potentially tamper with evidence.
"The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo moto cognizance of a distressing incident reported by the media involving the alleged rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at a state-run hospital in Kolkata. The Commission, deeply concerned by the gravity of the situation, has promptly initiated an inquiry into the matter," the statement read.
"On 10 August 2024, the NCW addressed a letter to the Commissioner of Police, Kolkata, seeking immediate action and a thorough investigation into the incident. The Commission's involvement was triggered by a media report captioned "Kolkata rape-murder: Hospital official told doctor's family she died by suicide, say sources," which revealed shocking details surrounding the death of the trainee doctor," added the NCW statement.
Notably, NCW's the two-member inquiry committee included Delina Khondgup, an NCW member, and Soma Chaudhary, an Advocate appointed by the West Bengal State Legal Services Authority.
The NCW statement further mentioned, "The Commission constituted a two-member Inquiry Committee to investigate the case, consisting of Delina Khondgup, NCW Member, and Soma Chaudhary, an Advocate appointed by the West Bengal State Legal Services Authority. The Committee arrived in Kolkata on 12 August 2024 and has been rigorously examining the circumstances surrounding the incident."
No security guards were present at the time of the incident, and there was insufficient security coverage for on-call duty interns, doctors, and nurses during night shifts, as per the Inquiry Committee of the NCW.
"The hospital lacks basic amenities for female doctors and nurses, with washrooms in poor condition, no security measures, and inadequate lighting. The questioning of the former Principal, who resigned after the incident, remains incomplete. The Inquiry Committee urges a thorough and expedited investigation," the statement further said.
Moreover, it added, "There is no adequate protection or safety for on-call female duty interns, nurses, and female doctors. The site where the deceased was allegedly raped and murdered is undergoing sudden renovations, potentially leading to tampering with evidence. The crime scene should have been sealed immediately by the police."
A postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata on August 9 leading to nationwide strikes and protests organised by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).
On Wednesday, the protest ground and the hospital campus were vandalised by a mob and security personnel had to disperse the crowd.