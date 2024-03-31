NDA Can’t Cross 180 Seats Without EVM Manipulation: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi cautioned people that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was desperately trying to fix the General Elections, the way sometimes cricket matches are fixed.
Addressing the ‘Save Democracy’ mega rally organised by the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) at the Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, Gandhi said, notwithstanding the claims by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to win 400 seats, the entire NDA cannot reach even 180 seats without manipulating the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other intimidating and arm twisting tactics.
Pointing out the way cricket matches are fixed by various methods like appointing the umpires of choice, buying out the players and intimidating the captains, same way Modi had appointed the Election Commissioners of his choice, was trying to pressurise the judiciary and had jailed two Chief Ministers Hemant Soren and Arvind Kejriwal, just ahead of the elections.
Besides, he added, all the bank accounts of the Congress party had been frozen right at the start of the election process in a clear attempt to prevent it from campaigning.
Alleging that the BJP’s designs were sinister at changing the constitution of the country, Gandhi referred to one of the BJP MPs' statement that it needs 400 seats to change the constitution. He observed, it was not an off the cuff remark, but was made deliberately to gauge the public reaction.
The Congress leader warned against any such attempt to change the constitution, saying it will set the entire country on fire. He said, India will no longer remain India and it will be fragmented into smaller pieces if the constitution was changed.
He said, this was not an ordinary or a routine General Election for merely casting of votes, but an election that would decide the fate and destiny of the country, its democracy and constitution. He urged people to exercise their franchise carefully and cautiously as the country's future depended on the way they would vote.
Rahul Gandhi said, this election is for the social justice of providing due representation to people, for providing legal guarantee on the MSP, for providing jobs to people and saving the democracy, constitution and safeguarding the rights and freedoms of the people of the country.