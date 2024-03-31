NDA Can’t Cross 180 Seats Without EVM Manipulation: Rahul Gandhi

Besides, he added, all the bank accounts of the Congress party had been frozen right at the start of the election process in a clear attempt to prevent it from campaigning.

Alleging that the BJP’s designs were sinister at changing the constitution of the country, Gandhi referred to one of the BJP MPs' statement that it needs 400 seats to change the constitution. He observed, it was not an off the cuff remark, but was made deliberately to gauge the public reaction.